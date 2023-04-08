Genoa – First assessment at the halfway point. More than 120,000 votes arrived in one month. Here is the first budget. In the Ecoeridania Trophy Gilardino is ahead of Gabbiadini and Gudmunsson. Coda, Stankovic and Audero are also fighting for the podium. In the BPER Banca Trophy “shot” by Davide Costa [Atletica, CUS Genova]followed by Luca Franchi [Vela, YCI] and Stefano Cordone [Sport Invernali, Varazze]. Always among the “Big”, but in the women’s field, Alice Ramella [Canottaggio, Canottieri Santo Stefano al Mare] is leader in the Montallegro Trophy, followed by Marta Cantero [Sincro, Chiavari Nuoto] and Anita Corradino (Fencing, Pompilio).

At the “junior” level, many challenges in the Cambiaso Risso Trophy with Davide Damonte Cola [Nuoto, RN Arenzano] before David Simeon [Ginnastica, Andrea Doria] and Vincenzo Cafarelli [Pugilato, Celano Boxe]. In the PSA Italy Trophy Elena Ferrari [Ginnastica, Fratellanza Savonese] precedes Anna Ruggeri [Sport Equestri, Horse Club Rapallo] and Giada Galetti [Scherma, Voltri]. Among the under 14s, in the Erg Trophy, Noemi Scordino [Canoa, Sabazia] is first, followed by Angelo Borelli [Scherma, Pompilio] and Dylan Donati [Bocce, ABG]Alice Bagnoli. Finally, the Biauto Group Trophy reserved for sports clubs: shot for Sestri Ponente Basketball [Pallacanestro] and many votes also for Genoa 1980 [Hockey] and HP Voltri Mele [Pattinaggio]. At the address www.stellenellosport.com/votazioni the complete rankings of each category.

“Nicali – Iren” Photography Award

Last hours to participate in the contest by sending a sports photo to [email protected] It is possible to participate until next April 11th. A contest open to all Ligurians: athletes, technicians, managers, family members or even just sports enthusiasts. It is not necessary to be “professional photographers” and the subjects can really be the most diverse: from competitions to training, from “behind the scenes” to those many moments that characterize sporting practice. There will be 20 winners thanks to the “popular jury” on social media while the “Quality Jury” will select 3 more photos. Prizes include an IrenGO electric scooter and a GNV trip for 4 people to Sicily or Sardinia. All winners will be awarded on Saturday 20 May 2023 (11:00 am) at the Porto Antico in Genoa, in Piazza delle Feste, as part of the Sport Festival. All the details on www.stellenellosport.com/foto/premio-foto-nicali-iren-2023

Auction of the Stars for Gigi Ghirotti

A special Easter for all the loyal participants in the “Stars in Sport” charity auction on Memorabid in support of the Gigi Ghirotti Foundation, which has been engaged in Genoa for almost 40 years in social and health care for people with incurable diseases who need palliative care at home and in hospice. Genoa, Sampdoria, Spezia and Entella confirm their support for Professor Franco Henriquet’s team again this week and participate with experienced players. From midfielder Kevin Strootman to goalkeeper Emil Audero, passing through forwards Emmanuel Gyasi and Luca Zamparo. Four valuable pieces, with them on the field two other Serie A teams. Atalanta lines up striker Duvan Zapata, Turin responds with halfback Samuele Ricci. On www.memorabid.com/stellenellosport it is possible to find the “Genova nel cuore” shirt signed by the Ukrainian players during the friendly match played in Genoa between Italy and Ukraine, in memory of the Morandi bridge tragedy. A historic heirloom of great “moral” value.