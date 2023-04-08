Over the latest the news of the end of the romance between Stefania Pezzopane and Simone Coccia is making the rounds on the web. It seems that the deputy and the former competitor of the Big Brother have decided to end their relationship. The people directly involved made the news public through a statement shared on their social pages. Let’s find out together what their words were.

Stefania Pezzopane and Simone Coccia are no longer a couple. After about nine years of love, she has come to an end relation between the deputy and the former competitor of the Big Brother. According to their words, it seems that the couple’s decision to leave was consensual.

This is what was written by Simon Coccia on his social profile in this regard:

Stefania and I are no longer together. We have matured this decision, because the great affection we have for each other, the respect and the special friendship are not enough to continue a project of life as a couple. We loved each other very much, with passion and with joy.

And, continuing, the former competitor of Big Brother he then added:

Breaking patterns and prejudices. They have been wonderful years, of mutual discovery, complicity and contamination of our very different worlds. We shared many beautiful and important things, with a lot of enthusiasm and curiosity. There have been difficult moments, we have overcome them every time, with courage and with a superhuman commitment to defend our history […]

To conclude with these words: