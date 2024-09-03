AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 09/03/2024 – 19:35

Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite internet company, announced on Tuesday (3) that it will comply with the Brazilian court order to block the X social network in the country.

With more than 250,000 customers in Brazil, mainly in remote areas, the company had stated last Sunday to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) that it would not comply with the order to suspend X, said the president of the state agency, Carlos Baigorri.

Today, however, Starlink announced that it will join other internet providers, which have already blocked X. The social network had more than 22 million users in the country, according to the specialized website DataReportal.

“Regardless of the illegal treatment given to Starlink by freezing our assets, we are complying with the order to block access to X in Brazil,” the company published on that platform.

Moraes restricted Starlink’s accounts because he considered it responsible for paying fines not assumed by X, highlighted the company, which has been operating in the country since 2022, mainly in communities in the Amazon.

Starlink has appealed to the Brazilian Supreme Court (STF) to have its assets unfrozen, but has so far been unsuccessful. “We continue to pursue all legal avenues, as do others who agree that Alexandre de Moraes’ recent orders violate the Brazilian Constitution,” the company said today.

If it did not comply with the blocking order, Starlink would be subject to fines and lose its authorization to operate in the country, according to the president of Anatel.