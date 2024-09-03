Junior Athletic On his social networks, he confirmed the departure of the technical director Arthur Reyes.

“After a bitter draw at home against Independiente Santa Fe, Junior’s board of directors made a decision regarding the continuity of Reyes, who serves as coach of the shark team,” said www.futbolred.com

A ‘thank you’

Reyes was the architect of the team after earning the tenth star, but his last commitments were not the best.

The DT was eliminated from the Libertadores Cup in a home game against the Colo Colo from Chile, which triggered the first mini-crisis.

In the Colombian tournament, Reyes kept the team in sixth place and with 12 points, but the irregularity of his game and the constant errors of the coach led the board to make the decision.

There is a lot of talk that Venezuelan César Farías will take over the position in the next few hours, but the club has not confirmed this.

Sports