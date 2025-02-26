Almost half of the crimes against sexual freedom during the year 2023 in Spain They were committed against minorsand although in most cases the aggressors are adults, experts alert the increase in minors, which already reaches 9% of the adolescent population.

45.6% of crimes against sexual freedom have as a victim a minor, According to data from the Ministry of Interiorcollected in the report presented by the Childhood Platform on the day Sexual violence between adolescents: challenges and public policies.

This data is totally disproportionate if you take into account that minors are approximately 17% of the population: “It is alarming, and denotes a clear vulnerability and unprotection of girls, boys and adolescents in the face of sexual violence, “he says.

Most victims They are between 13 and 17 years old and 41% of young women have been harassed by colleagues from school.

During the day, specialists from the academic and social field have agreed that Sexual violence in the digital environment It is already the most frequent among teenagers, 60% of minors have suffered it.

62.5% of adolescents between 13 and 17 years old They have ever seen pornography in their life And more than half of adolescents acknowledge having suffered situations of violence in the couple, data that also incorporates the study from different research.

“This is a message for politicians. Sexual violence among adolescents does not stop growing. It is important that we ask ourselves why and that we consider what is failing, without criminalizing adolescence, but making them participate. We need to launch public policies that look facing this problem, “said Carles López, president of the childhood platform.

Lack public policies

For childhood organizations The key is to adopt public policies to guarantee adolescence without sexual violence.

“It is necessary to launch measures that offer the adolescent population Sexual Affective Education And also education in the digital environment for both girls and boys, and for families and professionals, to know the existing risks and tools to protect them, “Ricardo Ibarra, director of the childhood platform, has proposed.

In addition, he has claimed Establish appropriate denunciation mechanisms and that people who work in educational centers, health centers and social services are formed and coordinated.

He recalled that a victim of sexual violence in childhood or adolescence It takes average 17 years to count or communicate What happened to him, among other things, due to the lack of clear, accessible and universal denunciation or communication channels, to give security to the victims to give the step of denouncing.