Bethesda officially announced that the ambitious

Starfield



Sci-fi RPG announced for Xbox and PC, will be released in the first half of 2023 and no longer in November 2022 as previously stated. Bethesda Game Studios said they needed more time to complete the game, and along with them Arkane Austin’s colleagues who are making for Bethesda.

Redfall



also postponed to next year. It seems that many Bethesda programmers were extremely worried about the original launch date, November 11, 2022, and feared that the game was going to be similar to that of Cyberpunk 2077, which was released incomplete. Starfield is a key title in the Xbox line-up, as it is the first ever exclusive from Bethesda Forges, which was bought by Microsoft together with parent company Zenimax for $ 7.5 billion in 2021.