With the attendance of hundreds of people, the wake of Shireen Abu Akleh, the correspondent killed by a bullet to the head in the West Bank, was held. Tension remains over who fired the shots at the press, with the Palestinian Authority chief blaming Israel, while dismissing calls for a joint investigation.

This Thursday, May 12, thousands of Palestinians fired Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed last Wednesday by a gunshot to the head while covering a raid by the Israeli Army in the West Bank. The wake was held in the occupied city of Ramallah.

The Arab world was very sad during the ceremony. Abu Akleh’s coffin was covered in a Palestinian flag and the traditional press vest. The body of the 51-year-old woman will be transferred to Jerusalem, her hometown, for burial.

Colleagues who were with her at the scene of her death claimed that the bullets were fired by Israeli troops despite the fact that they were wearing the helmet and vest that distinguished them as press. They added that there were no local militias at the time of the shooting.

With the tension growing, Palestine blamed Israel and denied the possibility of carrying out a joint investigation, as requested by the authorities of the Naftali Bennett government.

Although at first Israel had slipped that the shooters were Palestinian militants, it gradually backtracked and proposed to investigate together with the Palestinian Authority.

Crossing of accusations after the murder of the Al-Jazeera journalist

Mahmoud Abbas, Palestinian president, was blunt in referring to this possibility. “We hold the Israeli occupation authorities fully responsible for killing her,” he said during a speech at her funeral.

In addition, he added that “they cannot hide the truth” of this crime and that they will go “immediately” to the International Criminal Court, an entity that opened a case more than a year ago for possible war crimes by Israel.

On the other hand, Hussein al-Sheikh, a senior adviser to Abbas, said that they will conduct an independent investigation and announce the results “with great transparency.”

Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead on May 11, 2022 while covering an Israeli Army operation in the occupied West Bank. © AFP

For its part, the Qatari chain Al-Jazeera pointed to Israel for deliberately murdering its journalist and anticipated legal action.

The absence of evidence and the appearance of videos and testimonies that contradicted the initial version caused Israel to adopt another position and show its intention of collaborating with the Palestinians.

The death of Abu Akleh generated international condemnation and calls for the framework of these events to be clarified. For instance, António Guterres – Secretary General of the UN – urged to carry out “an independent and transparent investigation”.

This further aggravates the tension between Israelis and Palestinians who maintain a wave of violence from attacks by Palestinians and subsequent aggressive raids by the Israeli Army in the West Bank.

with AP