Bethesda has begun to introduce some of the personages that we will be able to meet during the countryside Of Starfieldstarting with four figures in particular: Sam Coe, Andreja, Matteo Khatri and Noel.
As we know, in Starfield the dialogues are in first person and the protagonist has no voice, therefore the role of NPCs will be fundamental in telling the events of the story and giving them a certain narrative depth.
Sam Coe
Sam Coe he is described as an excellent pilot and an even better father, possessing a strong sense of justice and convinced that if helping someone means breaking the rules, then so be it. In the images he is wearing a cowboy hat, probably not by chance.
Andreja
Then there’s the mystery Andreja, Constellation’s latest recruit, hailing from remote Settled Systems. It is a real enigma for everyone: apparently no one knows where it comes from or where it intends to go. Her great skills in infiltration missions raise more than a doubt about her past.
Matthew Khatri
Matthew Khatri is a Constellation theologian, determined to understand humanity’s place in the universe through the study of relics from our ancient past. In his youth this character distinguished himself as a field explorer, recovering firsthand several historical resources of great interest.
Noel
NoelFinally, he is the youngest member of Constellation, a pupil of Sarah Morgan as well as a brilliant scientist, who prefers to support the organization from his own laboratory. Among his studies those on Artifacts stand out, which Noel is trying to understand in order to exploit their potential.
