Bethesda has begun to introduce some of the personages that we will be able to meet during the countryside Of Starfieldstarting with four figures in particular: Sam Coe, Andreja, Matteo Khatri and Noel.

As we know, in Starfield the dialogues are in first person and the protagonist has no voice, therefore the role of NPCs will be fundamental in telling the events of the story and giving them a certain narrative depth.