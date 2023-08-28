The Murcia September Fair is just around the corner. As of next August 31, the city will once again have that festive atmosphere that characterizes it by celebrating one of its most traditional festivals, which this year celebrates its 757th anniversary. The Malecón will once again be filled with Orchards where you can taste the most typical dishes of Murcian gastronomy. In total there will be 14 orchards that will open to the public from August 31 to September 11. The space, whose portico will be lit on August 31 at 10:30 p.m.

The enclosure will be divided into three areas: orchards, tastings with tasting of products and the participation of Murcian designations of origin and various crafts with the presence of social and environmental groups.

The orchards that will be installed will be those of the Virgen de la Salud, La Lebrilla, Aires de Murcia, Hermandad del Rocío, Alhama, Nuestra Señora de la Esperanza, Virgen de las Lágrimas, Salzillo, Vega del Segura, San Basilio, Virgen de la Vega, Virgen de los Peligros, Huerta Museum and Tunas Contest.

Regarding the prices of the Orchards of the Murcia Fair of 2023, the City Council announced that they will remain the same as last year. This is the list of prices that the 14 orchards on the Malecón this September.

Drinks



– Flat of wine: 0.60 euro.

– Beer barrel: 1.10 euro.

– Glass of beer: 1.30 euro.

– Can of beer: 1.10 euro.

– Alcohol-free beer: 1.40 euro.

– Beer jug ​​(1 liter): 4.10 euro.

– Beer jug ​​(1.5 liters): 5.10 euro.

– Jug of wine (1/2 liter): 2 euros.

– Jug of wine (1 liter): 3.10 euro.

Refreshments and drinks



– Soft drinks (orange, lemon, tonic, etc.): 1.20 euro.

– Non-alcoholic bitters: 1.20 euro.

– Small mineral water: 1 euro.

– Large mineral water: 1.40 euro.

– Coffee pot: 1.10 euro.

– Mistela (each cork): 0.80 euro.

– Cubata, whiskey: 3.20 euro.

– Soda (1/2 liter): 1.10 euro.

tapas



– Black pudding, sausage and sausage, grilled chorizo, morcón and butifarrón, chiquillo and grilled bacon, each: 1.20 euro.

– Iron loin: 1.50 euro.

– Omelette: 1.20 euro.

– Sobrasada with cheese: 2.20 euro.

– Catalan: 2.40 euro.

– Michirones small plate: 1.70 euro.

– Michirones large plate: 2.70 euro.

– Boiled potato and roast potato, (unit): 1 euro.

– Portion of zarangollo and ratatouille: 1.80 euros.

– Cured cheese (unit): 1.20 euro.

salads



– Murcian salad (portion): 1.80 euro

– Pepper salad (portion): 2.20 euros

– Split tomato (portion): 1.50 euro

– Partridges of lettuce (unit): 0.90 euro

– Olives (partidas, sevillanas, etc.): 1 euro

other dishes



– Balls with broth: 1.20 euro.

– Fried chard (portion): 1.30 euro.

– Fresh cheese (unit): 1.20 euro.

– Boiled egg: 0.80 euro.

-Garlic shell: 1 euro.

– Assorted hors d’oeuvres: 5.30 euro.

– Large plate ham: 4.30 euros

Desserts



– Paparajotes (unit): 1.20 euro

– Fritters (unit): 1 euro