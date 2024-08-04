Production continues mod For Starfield and the more substantial ones are also starting to arrive, capable of extend the game’s story with additional questsas we see for Faction Story Expansion: Tracker Alliance, a substantial addition to the Bethesda game, completely free.
Created by “Neil Drakebane”, the mod in question is available on NexusMods at this address and introduces new narrative quest lines, which expand the story and universe of Starfield, while we wait for the official expansion Shattered Space, which could be expected this September, but for which we are still waiting for a precise date.
Faction Story Expansion: Tracker Alliance takes us up Tau-ceti VIII-b, a Tracker Alliance basefrom which a new line of missions to follow starts.
New stories to discover
As reported, inside a building on the base you can find a box on the officer’s table, which contains information about “Bounty 01” a bounty to investigate.
Various missions start from here with dungeon annexes, which lead us to explore varied settings.
In addition to the missions themselves, the Tracker Alliance on Tau-ceti VIII-b also provides access to various structures which can be useful to the player once he joins the new faction.
The Faction Story Expansion: Tracker Alliance mod isn’t very large in terms of content, but it’s still completely free and adds some interesting new elements, expanding the narrative a bit outside of the main, official quest line.
In the meantime, we’re waiting for more information on Starfield: Shattered Space, the possible follow-up expansion “Starborn,” and upcoming updates, with surface vehicles potentially arriving this month.
#Starfield #ExpansionStyle #Mod #Stories #Quest #Lines
