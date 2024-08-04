Production continues mod For Starfield and the more substantial ones are also starting to arrive, capable of extend the game’s story with additional questsas we see for Faction Story Expansion: Tracker Alliance, a substantial addition to the Bethesda game, completely free.

Created by “Neil Drakebane”, the mod in question is available on NexusMods at this address and introduces new narrative quest lines, which expand the story and universe of Starfield, while we wait for the official expansion Shattered Space, which could be expected this September, but for which we are still waiting for a precise date.

Faction Story Expansion: Tracker Alliance takes us up Tau-ceti VIII-b, a Tracker Alliance basefrom which a new line of missions to follow starts.