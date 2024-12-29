Agents of the National Police have arrested in the province of Valencia six men, for whom the death penalty has already been decreed entry into prison, for retaining to two others against their will in a chalet in the Valencian town of Godelleta to collect a debt.

The detainees, four of Colombian origin and two of Spanish origin, and aged between 27 and 50, are the alleged perpetrators of the crimes of kidnapping, illegal detention, drug trafficking, criminal organization and injuriesAs reported by the National Police in a statement,

Agents of the Provincial Judicial Police Brigade of Valencia learned last November that a man who was being held against his will had been able to escape from his captivity after deceiving his kidnappers with the excuse of getting the money they demanded, although there was another man of Colombian origin still held.

The sum of money demanded from the victims was large, apparently for a failed transaction of narcotic substancesaccording to sources. After finding the location of the chalet, agents from the Special Operations Group accessed the property and proceeded to release the second victim and arrest two men of Colombian origin.

Once the registration by the agents began, the detention outside the chalet of two other men who belonged to the organization.

Subsequently, another man from the criminal organization was located at the Madrid-Adolfo Suárez airport. tried to flee to Colombiaand the whereabouts of the last of the detainees were also found. Those arrested, with police records, were brought to justice and all of them were ordered to go to prison.