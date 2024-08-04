It is clear that the Colombian delegation has not won medals in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, But it is also true that the clear options of getting on the podium are in the last week of competition.

According to the criteria of

Track cycling, athletics and weightlifting have a good chance of saving the country’s athletes’ participation. One medal has been lost in the accounts, that of boxing, which was left empty after the elimination of the five boxers who came to Paris.

(

Martha Bayona

The cyclist from Santander arrives as runner-up in the world keirin. She was not in Tokyo And now in Paris she has the chance to win her first medal. Her qualification will be on Wednesday, August 7 at 6:26 in the morning, Colombian time.

Kevin Quintero

The current keirin world champion is one of the Colombian delegation’s hopes of winning a medal. He qualifies on Saturday, August 10 at 10:19 a.m. and the final the following day at 6:32 a.m. Colombian time.

Flor Denis Ruiz

The silver medal in the javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest (Hungary), last year, is his best card. He will qualify on Wednesday, August 7 at 12:25 in the morning and the final, on Saturday at 12:40 in the afternoon.

Yeison Lopez

The weightlifter from Chocó is second in the 89-kilogram category and arrives in Paris as one of the Colombian athletes who can finish on the podium. The decisive day for López will be next Friday at 8 in the morning.

In the other lot

They are not so fixed, but by experience and category, Luis Javier Mosquera and Sandra Arenas could contribute to the medal table.

Luis Javier Mosquera

He won the bronze medal at the Olympic Games. Rio de Janeiro 2016 in the 63 kg category, silver in Tokyo in the 67 kg category and now she is looking for a medal in the 73 kg category. Her competition will be next Thursday, August 8 at 8 a.m. Colombian time.

Sandra Arenas

Sandra Lorena Arenas She was fourth in the 20-kilometer walk last Thursday, which gives her the option of aspiring to a good performance in the mixed relay competition over 42 kilometers on Wednesday 7 at 12:30 in the morning.

Lisandro Rengifo

Special correspondent from EL TIEMPO in Paris

@lisandroabel