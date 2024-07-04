This year has not been the most fruitful for Ubisoft, given that in a period of half a year they have released games that have not done so well, and that was especially reflected in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown as well as in Skull and Bonesa project that promised a lot and in the end did not deliver due to all those years of development. However, their hope is in a licensed launch that they have planned for the month of August, we are talking about Star Wars Outlaws.

Speaking specifically about this game, recently on social media there has been good news for those who are eagerly awaiting it, and it has been revealed that it is in an extremely important stage of development, as it is already in the Gold phase. For those who don’t know much about the subject, when a project reaches that level, it means that they already have in their hands the playable version from start to finish, which can supposedly already be sold to customers.

However, it is time for the mass production stage to begin for the digital version, as copies must be made and then delivered to retailers so they can be sold in a timely manner.

#StarWarsOutlaws gold has gone! Our team can’t wait for you to start exploring the Outer Rim and living the life of a scoundrel – August 30 can’t come soon enough! pic.twitter.com/3l6CSrp7IK — Star Wars Outlaws (@StarWarsOutlaws) July 3, 2024

Remember that Star Wars Outlaws It goes on sale next August 30th pnow PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Twitter