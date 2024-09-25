Men and Women it started again a few days ago and already there is nothing else to talk about. Even the beautiful Ida Platano wanted to have her say on the matter and spoke about Mario Cusitore, a man who in the past meant a lot to her.

Apparently the man tried to win her back, but she refused everything. Here are her words.

Men and Women: Mario Cusitore and Armando Incarnato argue on the show

In the first episodes of Men and Women we witnessed the return to the studio of Armando Incarnate, who had already shaken up the situation a few minutes after his entrance. A few moments later, he also entered the scene Mario Cusitorewho spoke with Christina Estate of their situation and the fact that he is still attracted to Ida.

At that point the two began to argue as Armando he accused Mario of having used a woman, who in real life is a mother, for his own purposes, having deceived her and then having fun as if nothing had happened for the whole summer.

Mario then said that this is not the case as he has tried in the past to to reconquer Ida, even deciding to stop dating Cristina for the sake of her feelings for the former tronista. What is Ida’s version on this matter?

Ida Platano talks about her relationship with Mario again

Ida Platano she decided to have her say on what happened, speaking once again about her former suitor and what they shared together in the past. Here’s what the beautiful hairdresser from Brescia had to say: Mario came to me last May 15th, we talked and I was clear. I left him no doubts. He tried to make attempts with letters, flowers and stuffed animals. I follow what I feel even banging my head against it, but this time inside me I considered many things. I chose differently, I chose myself.

Their story is therefore officially over and according to the woman it will be impossible to grant a new opportunity to Mario. How will the suitor react to the woman’s decision and will he somehow try to turn the situation in his favor? We will find out in the next episodes of Uomini e Donne.

