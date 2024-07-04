🚨Cruz Azul’s negotiations with Luis Romo are progressing positively, but they are not yet closed. There are still economic issues, bonuses and important figures to repatriate the player from @Rayados

🤝 @DiegoArmaMedina pic.twitter.com/yTa6KcRxvi

— 🧔🏻 (@cordova_sports) July 3, 2024