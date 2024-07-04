In the last few hours, the possibility of Luis Romo abandon Rayados of Monterrey has increased significantly, as even the club’s sports president, Tattoo Noriegacame out to confirm that there are two teams with serious intentions to get him out of Nuevo León.
With each passing hour, the possibility of the Mexican leaving the Monterrey club increases in likelihood and now there is already speculation about the figure that the Albiazul team is asking to part with its jewel.
And it is that Luis Romo has the great benefit of being a key player in the Mexican teamso he does not count as a foreigner and that has increased his value, since he is a footballer with the status of a starter for any team in the Liga MX.
Currently, the specialized portal of Transfer market has valued at Luis Romo in about $6.5 million; however, it was confirmed that for Striped let your footballer go, any of the interested parties must put on the table at least 9 million dollars.
This puts the footballer in 29 years as one of the most important bets on the market, as it would become one of the most expensive transfers in the national market and it would be a delicate transaction due to his age.
Cruz Azul and Chivasthe teams most interested in Luis Romo, They have the capacity to disburse a sum of such size; however, what makes it difficult to achieve is that the 9 million dollars They will hardly be able to recover in the future.
After his return to Mexico, blunt made it clear that he has in mind to continue in Striped; However, he did not rule out the possibility of some offer being made, which is already on the table.
“There are talks, but there is nothing concrete yet. Right now I am very well here, it is more a matter of interest to the teams than something of me and the board. My intention is to be here; one never knows what will happen, but the intention is to continue in Monterrey“he pointed.
