Star Wars Outlaws’ open world revealed in video from the game’s creative director, Julian Gerighty, who together with the other developers at Ubisoft Massive described the characteristics and peculiarities of a setting that will not fail to fascinate the many Star Wars fans, and not only.
“I think it took this long to get an open world Star Wars game because, pardon the pun, building a product like this required a… massive commitment,” joked Steve Blank, director of franchise content and strategy at Lucasfilm.
“Outlaw fantasy and open world structure were the two central elements of our proposal, because we believe that this kind of story really needs an open setting to be able to live and breathe, and it’s something that fits into the very DNA of our studio, with our background,” explained creative director Julian Gerighty.
Previous experiences
As you may already know, if you have read the review of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Massive Entertainment has recently tried its hand at another licensed open world, that of Pandora, but trying its hand at Star Wars represented for the team an even more exciting challenge.
The story of Star Wars Outlaws begins in a small room, then expands across the streets of a city and finally, through a series of events, protagonist Kay Vess he boards a ship and sets off for the starslanding on a large planet: this is how Gerighty described the team’s approach on the structural level.
Among the inspirations cited by the creative director are Mass Effect 2, but also films like Ocean’s 11 and obviously Star Wars, with particular reference to Rogue One for his ability to tell an adventure that takes place between two consolidated chapters and he manages to do so with great effectiveness, with great personality.
Star Wars Outlaws went gold a few days ago, so it will be right on time for its launch on August 30th.
