Star Wars Outlaws’ open world revealed in video from the game’s creative director, Julian Gerighty, who together with the other developers at Ubisoft Massive described the characteristics and peculiarities of a setting that will not fail to fascinate the many Star Wars fans, and not only.

“I think it took this long to get an open world Star Wars game because, pardon the pun, building a product like this required a… massive commitment,” joked Steve Blank, director of franchise content and strategy at Lucasfilm.

“Outlaw fantasy and open world structure were the two central elements of our proposal, because we believe that this kind of story really needs an open setting to be able to live and breathe, and it’s something that fits into the very DNA of our studio, with our background,” explained creative director Julian Gerighty.