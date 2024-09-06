Nettuno accident, the situation of the man who was driving the other car could worsen: the discovery of the agents from the investigations

At this time, all investigations are underway by the police for the serious accident happened in Neptune on the evening of Wednesday, September 4. Unfortunately, Sabrina Spallotta and her 5-year-old nephew Santiago died instantly.

The officers are now carrying out all the necessary investigations to understand what happened, but they have decided to subject the other driver to all the tests. routine tests. If you test positive, your situation could be to get worse.

The drama of this family began around 8.30pm on Wednesday 4th September. The two twin sisters, both pregnant and the little one were all aboard the Kia. They were driving Cervicione Streeta road already reported many times by residents for its danger. When suddenly the unthinkable happened.

A 45 year old man, also a resident of Nettuno, is said to have taken that road full speed and even in the wrong direction. For this reason the impact between the two vehicles immediately appeared very serious, to the point that the car with the two women collided with a wall of a house that runs alongside the road. Given the severity of the accident, rescuers arrived on the scene within minutes.

Nettuno accident, the investigations of the case and the situation of the other motorist

For Sabrina Spallotta and her grandson Santiago, the doctors could do nothing but confirm their heartbreaking deaths. Unfortunately, both of them died instantly due to the violent impact. The little boy’s mother is now hospitalized, but she should not be in life-threatening.

In the meantime, the agents immediately started the investigations of the case. For this reason, the Velletri Prosecutor’s Office itself has decided to start an investigation for the crime of road crime.

They subjected the man driving the Mini Cooper to the ritual exams and if it turns out positive, your situation could to get worse further. Further investigations will now be necessary to provide concrete answers on what happened.