Hit by a policeman while walking with her granddaughters, the first results of the autopsy performed on the body of Lucia Passariello have arrived

At the moment all the investigations are still underway for the serious accident that occurred on Friday 5th July, which led to the sudden death of Lucia Passarielloa 27-year-old young mother. Yesterday the coroner performed the autopsy.

Of course, inside the morgue there were also consultants appointed by the prosecution and also those of the parties. The doctor now has at his disposal approximately 60 days in order to submit the complete exam report.

However, in the last few hours the first ones have arrived results. Some local media are claiming that the autopsy revealed that Lucia unfortunately lost her life in a few moments, for the multiple traumas caused by impact and the subsequent flight over the wall. The doctors who arrived on the scene could not do anything for her, except to note her excruciating death.

Furthermore, at this time, the police are still carrying out all the investigations of the case. The young mother of a 7-year-old girl lost her life on the evening of Friday, July 5. With her were the granddaughters and they were walking on the side of the road. When suddenly, a 26 year old boy, who works as a traffic policemanIt has overwhelmed.

The drama of Lucia Passariello and the day of pain

Unfortunately, the young woman was injured in the impact thrown several meters away and there was nothing more to be done for her. Luckily, her granddaughters came out unharmed from this very serious accident.

The boy driving the Suzuki Splash from routine checks, it turned out to be positive to alcohol test. Consequently, the investigating judge validated his arrest and house arrest, pending the conclusion of all the investigations into the case.

Today in the meantime is the day of mourning in Camposano, as the funerals of the young woman, who left behind her husband, a 7-year-old daughter and all her family. Many in recent days have chosen to remember her on social media, including her brother, who asked justice For what happened.