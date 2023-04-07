The Star Wars Celebration has been bringing news. Although it is known that there are previews of the second season of “Andor” and “The Acolyte”, now the teaser and poster of “Ahsoka”, the spin-off of “The Mandalorian” that has the American actress Rosario Dawson as protagonist. In the same way, it has been revealed when and where the production can be enjoyed.

Despite not having participated in any of the official films, Ahsoka Tano became one of the most prominent characters thanks to the fans. Below, we will tell you more details about the series of the character we first met in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”.

Trailer for “Ahsoka”

Where to SEE “Ahsoka”?

The new series of the universe “Star Wars” will come to streaming via Disney+.

When to SEE “Ahsoka”?

“Ahsoka” will premiere in the month of August 2023that is, there are about four months left to enjoy the series.

Who is Ahsoka Tano?

Ahsoka Tano is a Jedi Padawan Togruta who supported forming a network of rebel cells to combat the Galactic Empire. When the Clone Wars broke out, she was assigned as a Padawan of Anakin Skywalker. Both had a difficult start in their bond as teacher and apprentice, due to their concerns of the moment. However, they worked together to rescue broken And they accomplished that mission.

Official poster of “Ahsoka”