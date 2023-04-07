The Twitter user @AestheticGamer1 pointed out, through a post on his profile, that the Steam page of Silent Hill 2, highly anticipated by fans of the series, has been updated. The title, in fact, no longer appears as “TBA extension” but how “Coming Soon“. The news itself doesn’t seem to be much, but it is the user himself who explains the reason for his enthusiasm.

(1/3)HEY Y’ALL, WANNA’ BIG NOTHING “HAPPY” BURGER SILENT HILL 2 REMAKE UPDATE THAT’S PROBABLY NOTHING, BUT KINDA SOMETHING, BUT NOTHING?

The Silent Hill 2 Store Page updated about 3 hours ago, & publicly went from “TBA” to “Coming Soon”https://t.co/XSANyLnKje

WHY DOES IT MATTER? — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 6, 2023

@AestheticGamer1 in fact, he declared that he had published several games on the store in the past, thus boasting some experience. According to him it is normal that the pages Steam of games are updated directly from Valve itself in the context of some internal operations, but in this case, again according to the user, we are dealing with an update performed by whoever, among the developers, has the task of taking care of the page Silent Hill 2.

If this theory turns out to be true, it would mean that we are close to the official announcement of the game. We must always keep in mind, however, that we are dealing with mere speculation, the hope of an enthusiast. We must not consider such news official, but take it as food for thought. Especially when it comes to Konamiwhich, as a user ironically pointed out in response to the post, has a completely relative concept of “Soon“.