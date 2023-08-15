The Colombian Women’s National Team look towards the future. The team that comes from achieving the best participation in the country in a World Cup for the elderly in the women’s branch projects what the coming participations will be if support for women’s football continues to grow.

In the midst of the pain for the murder of Andrés Carabalí, brother of Jorelyn, a figure of the squad, in the Women’s National Team the illusion for the reception this Tuesday at the Movistar Arena is immense.

And among the most excited is Daniela Arias, defender, who arrived in Bogotá today, with great news on her hands: the heartfelt marriage proposal of her girlfriend, Yessica Gallo.

They ask for the hand of a player of the Colombian Women's National Team

Through their social networks, jessica gallorecognized for promoting the growth of women’s soccer in Colombia, shared the heartfelt moment she lived with Daniela Arias, her partner for years, at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

In the shared video, You can see the moment in which everything indicates that Gallo asks Arias to marry him.

The recording is accompanied by beautiful images of the time they spent together in Oceania.

In the background, a more than telling audio: “This chapter of my life is called: it’s my turn, and I’m not going to apologize for anything.”

So far, only the video of the request for a hand is known. There are no details about the future wedding.

