Three years ago Final Fantasy VII Remake was released, a game that managed to become one of the fan favorites because a recreation of the 1997 adventure was not made as is, but rather they took the liberty of adding slight changes. Of course, this has only been enjoyed by the followers of PlayStationgiven that to this day it still has not reached consoles Microsoft.

The users of these platforms were recently given hope, given that in Brazil an image was revealed in the account of Xbox that showed the best parents of video games, this around the annual celebration. Within the photos included neither more nor less than barrettwhich is from FFVIIimplying that the game would arrive, something far from reality.

After the controversy arose in networks for this, it was announced by a spokesperson for Microsoftthat this image has been shared in error, stating that it is from a video game not available on Xbox. And when asked if there was the possibility of a port, he has not mentioned anything about it, either to deny or confirm that one day clouds it will come with its journey to those consoles.

Recently Square Enix has reached an agreement with the redmond to go Final Fantasy XIV to their consoles, confirming at the same time that there will be future games that are going to be incorporated into the catalog. It has not been mentioned what they really are, but users are still wondering if they will ever see that illusion of VII Remake like a reality.

Remember that it is available in PS4, PS5 and PC.

Via: Eurogamer

Editor’s note: Hopefully one day this game will come to Xbox, although it is not known for how many years Sony’s deal with Square Enix has been reached. So we will have to have hope about this title that has already shown the trailer for its sequel.