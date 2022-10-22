Sunday, October 23, 2022
Star of France cries after being injured, his World Cup is in danger, video

October 22, 2022
It happened in Chelsea’s tie with Manchester United.

the defender raphael varane he withdrew injured from the match between his team, the Manchester United, and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and complicates the panorama of the French team less than a month before the start of the World Cup in Qatar.

The sensations that the former player of the real Madrid they were bad

He tried to stop an incursion of the Togolese Pierre Emerick Aubameyang in the 57th minute of the match and fell to the grass.

With obvious symptoms of pain and with tears in his eyes, he left the field of play.

Varane suffered a muscle injury to his right leg. He was replaced by Victor Lindeloff.

“It is difficult to say how he is because very little time has passed after the game. We have to wait twenty-four hours and then we will know what he has,” said his coach, Erik Ten Hag.

The alarms are going off in the French team, current world champion, who has already lost to Qatar due to injury Ngolo Kante, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.

EFE

