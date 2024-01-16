I study GSC Game Worlddeveloper of the highly anticipated Stalker 2has finally announced the official release date of his work, which will arrive on PC And Xbox Series next September 5th. The news was announced by a short trailer published today, in which it is clearly stated that this date will be the official release date, this time for real.

The announcement itself in fact represents an admission regarding yet another delay in the development of Stalker 2, whose production was truly an ordeal. Officially announced in 2020, Heart of Chornobyl it also saw work stop due to the Russian invasion against Ukraine, the development studio's home country, in February 2022. Some of the developers, unfortunately, had to abandon their homes in Kiev, which was hit by Russian bombing at the time , and some of them voluntarily decided to fight for their country. Among them there was also Vladimir Yezhovkilled in combat in 2022.

Right in 2022 GSC Game World showed a gameplay trailer of Stalker 2. The release of the title, until today, was scheduled for the first quarter of the year, but yet another delay has been officially announced, which will postpone the arrival in gamers' homes to next September 5th. It will be the right time for the arrival of Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl?



