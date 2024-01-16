Red Bull already shared a small teaser of the RB20, Alpine showed that there is some pink on the car again and other brands only show a dark picture with the release date. And McLaren, they announce the F1 car for 2024 in perhaps the best way. The British supercar brand doesn't need an awkward, hours-long presentation: McLaren just throws the photos of the MCL38 online.

As in recent years, the McLaren proudly wears the papaya orange. The color alternates with black elements. So last year's blue has disappeared. In addition, the racing numbers are in a chrome color, a nod to the years when the team was still called McLaren-Mercedes. Perhaps drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri can revive those times with the McLaren MCL38.

Why is the 2024 McLaren F1 car called MCL38?

After the MP4 line, McLaren started naming F1 cars with MCL in 2017. The count continued where MP431 stopped. Because 2021 was a gap year, the successor to the MCL35 was the MCL35M. Last year the racing team existed for sixty years, so the F1 car was called MCL60. Now the MCL37 is skipped and we have now ended up at MCL38. So, you know that again.