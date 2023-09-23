The Venezuelan Jose Alarcon won this Saturday in the first stage of the Classic RCN disputed in the surroundings of the Colombian city of Cucutaand became the first leader of the race that has 200 cyclists from 21 teams competing

Alarcón (Zulia Rice), which this year won the Return to Táchira (Venezuela), covered the 147.2 kilometers in 3 hours 39 minutes and 41 seconds, at an average of 40.2 kilometers per hour. Second place went to Leison Maca (Supergiros), who gave up 53 seconds, while Heberth Gutierrez (EPM) came third at 1 minute and 3 seconds.

The main lot arrived at more than two minutes with what favorites for the title like the current champion, Aldemar Reyes (Team Medellín); Rodrigo Contreras (Colombia Potencia), Fabio Duarte (Team Medellín) and Alexander Gil (EPM), They have a serious obstacle in Alarcón, which on the slopes is next to the best.

fast running

This Saturday’s stage started quickly and as a result at least 15 riders suffered a fall that did not leave them retired. During the journey there were several skirmishes that did not bear fruit.

However, the closing of the hot day was animated by 14 adventurers where the Venezuelan Alarcón capitalized on the efforts and celebrated in Cúcuta, capital of the department of Norte de Santander, bordering Venezuela.

In the individual general classification, Alarcón has an advantage of 53 seconds over Maca, 1.09 minutes over Gutiérrez, who is third; while José Tobasía (Indeportes Boyacá) gives up 1.13 minutes, as does Robigzon Oyola (Team Medellín), fourth and fifth respectively.

The “Duel of the Titans” continues this Sunday with the second stage, which will take the riders of Pamplona to Bucaramanga, capital of the department of Santander, along 122.9 kilometers.

The race, which is held over nine stages in Colombia, will end on August 1 with an individual time trial uphill of 15.8 kilometers that leads to Alto del Escobero in the Antioquia town of Envigado.

