San Luis Potosi.- After another defeat came for his team, by falling 3-2 against Atlético de San Luis, in the Apertura 2023, Ismael Rescalvo spoke at a press conference and He highlighted the reaction of his players, At the end of the game, after being 3-0 down, they managed to score two goals and put the tournament leader in trouble.

For oblivion

Mazatlán FC made specific errors behind and that affected them when it came to reversing the score. Because when the team managed to react and went forward they were already three goals behind.

The Spaniard stated that the first half was not what they expected, as he conceded two goals that led the local team to victory, both as a result of lack of concentration in the defense.

“They had a very high effectiveness and to win you need that, they did it very well, in four shots, three goals and just that in the first half we did not have very clear feelings, because we failed to finish and the one that we ended with a goal was annulled, which is something that I do not understand and is just as doubtful as our second goal, when the VAR was It took four minutes to review,” Rescalvo noted.

Give merit

Coming back from 0-3 down was not easy. The coach highlighted the performance of his players at the end of the game, although he made it clear that the reaction is due more to impetus than tactical determination.

“He learned very positive things from this match, from character and playing with heart, with less head, but with heart, “and we were close to finishing with a 3-3 and in the middle of the week we will have another opportunity to add,” the Spanish finished.

Bad moment

Mazatlán experienced something similar to the match against Cruz Azul, as it had a good 45 minutes against the Machine, but a weak closing ended up condemning them, now the situation was the other way around with a slow start and an end where they put their foot in the accelerator but it was not enough.

For now, With the rest of the date remaining, the Cañoneros are in 15th place in the general table, with only seven unitss after already nine games played in this Apertura 2023.