Sri Lankan authorities are investigating a possible case of mass suicide after at least seven people will take their lives in less than a week, including a preacher, police sources informed Efe this Thursday.

The body of the religious, 46 years old, He was found dead on December 28, and it was determined that the cause of his death was poisoning.

Some days after, “His 35-year-old wife and children ages 9, 7 and 6 were also found dead. in a house in Malabe”, a suburb located in Colombo, due to poisoning, a police spokesperson told Efe on condition of anonymity.

Suspicions that it was a case of mass suicide gained strength when the bodies of a 34-year-old man and a 21-year-old girl who had taken their lives in the same way as the preacher were found last Tuesday. and his family, the agent added.

Both had attended to the preacher's sermons, according to the authorities.

According to local media, the preacher had told his followers in his sermons that they could accelerate their journey to reincarnation through suicide.

“All four incidents had similar elements,” said Sri Lankan Police spokesperson Nihal Thalduwa, in a press conference last Tuesday, adding that the poison that these people used to take their lives is also being investigated.

EFE