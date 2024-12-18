The acronym VO2 max may not tell you much, but it is almost certain that you had a bad time at school when in your physical education class you had to take the Cooper test, the test that consists of seeing the distance we are capable of. to cover in twelve minutes running at a constant speed. This test is nothing more than a way to evaluate a person’s aerobic endurance and cardiopulmonary capacity, something closely related to our maximum oxygen consumption. The maximum oxygen volume (VO2 max), also known as maximum oxygen consumption , is a measure that indicates a person’s maximum capacity to use oxygen during exercise, it is frequently used in physical fitness assessment and in scientific research as an indicator of a person’s fitness level, as well as their aerobic capacity. and cardiovascular. It is also used to program training in a more personalized way, evaluate athletic performance and measure the effects of physical training on improving aerobic capacity. The higher the VO2 max, the greater the aerobic capacity and the efficiency of the cardiovascular system and respiratory. It is also probably the most valuable single parameter in predicting our hope for a long and healthy life. How to improve VO2 max? To improve VO2 max, it is essential to carry out a proper training program that includes cardiovascular exercises of moderate to high intensity. There are several training methods that help to improve it, among the most popular are traditional training, the triphasic or polarized method, interval training:1 Traditional trainingTraditional training is based on the principle of gradual progression, where the intensity is increased. and the duration of exercise progressively over time. This simplicity makes it probably the most used method.2 Triphasic or polarized methodIt is based on the distribution of the training load in three intensity zones: low, high and very high. It involves spending most of your training time on low-intensity exercises, a little time on high-intensity exercises, and a minimal amount of time on moderate-intensity exercises.3 Interval TrainingInterval training involves alternating between periods of high-intensity exercise and rest or recovery periods. Intervals can vary in duration and intensity, depending on the individual’s fitness level and goals. There are other training strategies that can also improve VO2 max. Some of these include:➜ Altitude training: Training at altitude or under hypoxic conditions stimulates physiological adaptations that can improve VO2 max. The lack of oxygen in the air stimulates the production of red blood cells and increases the body’s ability to transport and use oxygen. This type of training has the greatest drawback that it is difficult to train at altitude if we cannot access a place with these characteristics and requires additional precautions.➜ Training in heat: Training in heat conditions can increase cardiovascular stress and improve the body’s ability to regulate body temperature during exercise. These adaptations can result in improvements in VO2 max. However, heat training should be performed with utmost caution and steps should be taken to avoid dehydration and heat exhaustion.➜ Swimming training: Swimming is a cardiovascular endurance exercise that can improve VO2 max. The resistance of water provides an additional load to the body, which increases cardiovascular demand and promotes physiological adaptations. Swimming is also a low-impact form of exercise, making it suitable for certain people who may have a more specific injury or joint problem.➜ Concurrent training: Concurrent training combines cardiovascular resistance training with strength training. This approach may prove to be the best for improving performance, through improving VO2 max. and the efficiency of sports movement (by improving muscle strength). Because there is no clear superiority of one method over another, the choice of the main training method will depend on individual objectives, fitness level, personal preferences and other factors. It is advisable to work with a training professional to design a suitable and safe program that suits your needs, probably with a combination of many of them. And, of course, it is important to keep in mind that improving VO2 max. It is a gradual process and results may vary depending on age, health and other individual factors. How is it calculated? There are several popular equations to estimate VO2 max. based on data such as age, gender, weight, height and maximum heart rate. Here is the link to a very simple calculator, but it is important to note that the equations to estimate VO2 max. They are just that, estimates, and do not replace direct and precise measurement through stress tests in specialized laboratories, which is the most recommended procedure to know it in a real way.

