Walmart, seeking to ensure that all its customers have the best entertainment in their home, so that they can enjoy the connection to their favorite apps with the best resolution, offers a wide variety of Smart TVs with cutting-edge technologies and brands that stand out for their quality, It also has great promotions and payment flexibility, so that no one misses the opportunity to try it out.

This holiday, invite your loved ones to watch a marathon of their favorite movies or series with this screen that Walmart has on sale, it is the Samsung 50 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV LED UN50CU7010FXZX, this model with Ultra HD 4K resolution to intensify colors, with a starting price of $10,999.00. You can find it for only $6,490, however, if you prefer to pay in installments, you can do so in up to 20 interest-free months of $324.50.

Its large 50-inch screen is perfect for sharing movies, series and video games in the living room of your house, as it will allow all your visitors to enjoy each scene thanks to its UHD definition, in addition to that, by having Smart TV this gives the possibility of connect to your internet service so you can browse all your streaming content like Netflix, YouTube, Spotify and more.

What are the features of the Samsung 50 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV LED TV?

◉ With its Tizen operating system you can move around and install apps with total ease

◉ PurColor Color tuned for a vibrant, lifelike picture, allows the TV to express a huge range of colors for optimal picture performance and an immersive viewing experience

◉ Crystal Processor 4K See every shade of color as intended in 4K Powerful 4K upscaling lets you watch your favorite content in up to 4K resolution.

◉ Smart Hub Your ultimate home assistant Sit back and let SmartThings seamlessly connect, monitor and control all your smart devices to intuitively control your home through a built-in hub.

◉ SmartThings Your ultimate home assistant Relax and let SmartThings seamlessly connect, monitor and control all your smart devices to intuitively control your home through an integrated hub

◉ Contrast Enhancer Greater sense of depth and color The contrast enhancer dynamically adjusts the contrast, improving the sense of depth and color