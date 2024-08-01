To celebrate the release date announcement, Netflix shared a disturbing teaser for the next season. You can see the video below.

There Squid Game Season 2 now has an official release date on Netflix: December 26th . Additionally, the company also announced that the TV series will return for a third and final season next year.

Squid Game Season 2 Italian Trailer

The Squid Game TV series was one of the most Netflix’s Big Hits in recent years. The streaming company officially confirmed that a new season would be coming very soon, but it then took a couple of years to find out exactly when it would air.

The return of the is confirmed original creator of the series – Hwang Dong-hyuk – as director and executive producer of Squid Game season 2. Confirmed stars from season 1 who will return for the new season include Lee Jung-jae (as Seong Gi-Hun), Lee Byung-Hun (as Front Man), Wi Ha-jun (as Hwang Jun-Ho), and Gong Yoo (as the currently unnamed game recruiter).

Among the new additions to the cast next season includes Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-Hoon, Yang Dong-Geun, Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung- hyun, Roh Jae-won and Won Ji-an in currently unconfirmed roles.

Squid Game has expanded beyond the TV series and has also reached the world of video games: the multiplayer game on Squid Game has a release date.