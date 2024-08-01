The nomination night came to ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’a Televisa reality show in its second season and there are five of them: Briggite Bozzo, Arath de la Torre, Gala Montes, Karime Pindter and Shanik Berman. Who will leave on Sunday? For the faithful followers of this fun program, it will seem like an eternity until the Sunday of the expulsion arrives.

‘The house is on fire’. ‘La Casa de los Famosos 2’, Televisa’s reality show, is once again number one in the ratings and its inhabitants are the talk of the town every day, with jokes, fights, discussions and a bit of everything.

In ‘The House of the Famous 2’ There are already alliances, this is obvious, among the participants there are already favorites to win, others are rejected on social networks. The game continues on ViX 24 hours a day, but the rules can change.

The gossip of the week in ‘The House of the Famous’, reality show Televisa This is what concerns ‘Gomita’, since she would be receiving clothes and their colors would tell her who are her favorites, who are not, who she should be careful of… this would be a strategy of hers, but many on social media take it as ‘dirty play’.

On this night of voting to choose the nominees, we saw for example how the Cuban actor Sian Chiong gave two points to Karime Pindter and one point to Mario Bezares. “I don’t know what he’s playing at, I get the impression he’s going for me,” the actor explained.

Mariana Echeverría gave two points to Arath de la Torre Under the argument that she has not fully integrated into ‘La Casa de los Famosos 2’; Karime Pindter gave two votes to Gala Montes and said that it was because she did not want to be part of a dynamic, then, she gave one point to Sian Chiong.

Briggite Bozzo, for her part, gave two points to Mariana Echeverría and one vote to actress Sabine Moussier because she simply “distrusted” her, while Sabine Moussier gave one point to ‘Gomita’ and two points to Briggite Bozzo, for being “too young.”

‘Gomita’ gave two points to Gala Montes and one point to Briggite Bozzo.

Influencer Ricardo Peralta gave two points to “someone who loves” because he is tired of seeing Karime Pindter wanting to be part of the fourth “Earth”, and a point to Briggite Bozzo

Luis “Potro” Caballero gave two points to Briggite Bozzo for “making alliances” and one point to Arath de la Torre.

TV host Mario Bezares gave two votes to Sian Chiong and one to Shanik Berman; Mexican actress Gala Montes gave two points to Shanik Berman and said it was because he is a person “with whom she clashes a lot.”

Agus Fernández gave two points to Briggite Bozzo and one point to Mario Bezares; Arath de la Torre gave two points to Adrián Marcelo and one to Shanik Berman. Adrián Marcelo, for his part, nominated Arath de la Torre with two points and Briggite Bozzo with one. Journalist Shanik Berman gave Gala Montes two points and Briggite Bozzo one point.