03/04/2025



The partner of Víctor de Aldama, Luis Alberto Escolano, has declared Tuesday before the magistrate who investigates José Luis Ábalos for alleged crimes of corruption that saw the former Minister of Transportation on the floor of the central Plaza de España in Madrid in which Jessica Rodríguez lived … Sentimental ex -partner of the politician, whose rent paid the Escolano himself.

The businessman has affirmed, according to the legal sources present in his statement as a witness, who saw Ábalos and the woman with whom he had a romantic relationship between 2018 and 2019, she declared herself last Thursday, in that home together.

Escolano has recognized the monthly payments of 2,700 euros of the house and has argued that he paid it because Aldama, who is investigated for paying alleged commissions to Ábalos, asked. He would have assured, he did not ask questions about why he had to pay it, so he would not have directly involved Ábalos in the knowledge of the payments.

Jessica Rodríguez declared before the judge that she lived in said house between 2019 and 2021 and that Ábalos himself urged him to choose the floor he wanted, although the investigated politician said in judicial headquarters that the floor payments were a matter of Escolano and Koldo García because she was a friend of the second and he did not know anything about it.











