A block of brand new luxury homes in Carabanchel captured the television cameras yesterday. The reason: a total of 28 apartments, located at number 6 Excellent Street, have been usurped by Peruvian families. A case of macro-squatting that began during the last long weekend of the Constitution. Apparently, these families rented the properties, for a price of up to 3,000 euros, to an alleged clan. “We feel cheated,” the squatters said.

Swimming pool, gym, children’s area, outdoor gastro area and even a concierge who opens the door for squatters so they can access the interior of the urbanization. “It is impressive that 28 families have been able to sneak in, change the door cylinders, move and settle in without anyone noticing from one week to the next,” wrote an affected neighbor in a review to the Vivenio real estate agency, owner. of the exclusive apartments.

Siomara is one of the people who, along with her family, has illegally entered one of these homes. The young woman confessed in conversation with this newspaper that she has been scammed, since she has a contract and “did not know that the situation was irregular”: “I have lived here for two months, with my pregnant mother, my dog ​​and my sister. six years. I am one of the people who have been scammed. I didn’t even know I was committing something illegal. I have my contract signed, like everyone else. “We have paid up to 3,000 euros for the apartment.”

After these words, he indicated that the 3,000 euros were paid in hand, “no transfers.” «A man gave us the keys and the contract. “We didn’t know it was fake, until one day the police arrived and informed us of the situation, that there were 27 of us who had been scammed.”









Regarding this macro squatting, the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, expressed that what we need in Spain is “to move away from the frivolization of squatting and go towards a regulation that enables action in about 24 or 48 hours that can throw out the squatters”: “It cannot be that squatting now consists of even being able to have a doorman who opens and closes the door to those who are illegally squatting a housing, which is what is happening with the Carabanchel urbanization.

This Wednesday morning, hours after the news hit the media spotlight, all those involved gathered at the doors of the block in the PAU of Carabanchel. The tension was palpable in the atmosphere. The neighbors, full of indignation, recounted episodes of noise, fights and damage to the common areas. The squatters, on the other hand, spoke of a scam that has left them on the hook, not knowing if they will be able to recover the money disbursed.

ABC was able to speak to some of those residing illegally in the development. Siomara herself, 19 years old, insisted that her mother paid 3,000 euros in cash for the apartment, through a supposed real estate agency, believing that everything was legal. “We have been living here for two months,” she stressed, while denouncing the harassment of a group of “Desokupas”, who first offered them 800 euros to leave, then raised the offer to 1,200 euros and, by not accepting, neither they nor the other floors, they tried to evict them by force and there was a fight.

Another of the squatters explained that she lives with her husband and three small children, ages 9 and 5, and a baby who is only 2 months old. They paid 2,400 euros for their home. And once the payment was made, they were given all the keys to the apartment and the complex. «They don’t want to refund our money or offer us a solution. “What do we do?” he declared. Both this family and others have filed a complaint with the Carabanchel police station with the documents and contracts they were given.

On the other hand, residents who legally live in the development, who have also reported the situation to the authorities, chose not to speak to the media in order to avoid problems. Only one, Andrés, told ABC how he has experienced the growth of this macro settlement. «We found out that they entered on the December long weekend. At first it seemed that there were one or two squatted apartments, but a few days later there were 15. Now there are 28. Urbanization has reinforced security and hired more janitors, but even with more surveillance, two more houses have been taken over since then.

In relation to coexistence, Andrés recalled that they have found garbage thrown from the upper floors, fights that leave traces of blood on the walls, and raised ceilings in common areas due to attempts to illegally connect to the electricity or water supply. “In the swimming pools we find glasses of cubata after the parties, and sometimes there are doors full of salt or punctured potatoes, which we believe are due to witchcraft or superstition,” confessed the victim.

In addition, neighbors report constant noise until the early hours of the morning, something that generates great discomfort in a community accustomed to tranquility. At least, until the arrival of the new residents. While the legal responsibilities are being resolved, the atmosphere in the urbanization becomes increasingly tense, with everyone facing each other, and with no clear solutions in sight.