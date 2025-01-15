Let young people go to Spanish pharmacies to buy cough syrupbetter known as tosein, No has nothing of strange However, behind this common medicine could hide a phenomenon of extreme gravity.

Yeah, We are talking about the consumption of a new drug whose name is ‘Purple Drank’. Apparently it is a mixture with cough syrup that contains codeine and is frequently combined with soft drinks, especially brightly colored ones.

Although it is not alcohol – you cannot be fined for consuming it –Yes, it has serious consequences for health. In fact, it has burst in with force in bottles and is consumed by some young people, attracted by its sedative and analgesic effects, which has caused all alarms.

According to experts, The effects on the body are similar to those of alcoholic substances, producing sensations of relaxation and euphoria.. If it is combined a lot with other narcoticsthe risk of dying from respiratory failure is exponentially larger.

In Spain, The syrup mentioned above is a medicine that must be subject to a medical or pharmaceutical prescription. Despite this, teenagers, as a pharmacist has pointed out on TikTok, go to establishments with excuses such as “for a cough“, when in reality it is a gateway to drug use.

Given this panoramaspecialists warn that, without following the instructions on the leaflet, can have serious consequences such as muscle relaxation, lack of coordination, loss of balance, slurred speech either even seizures. It’s not nonsense.

The video, as expected, has gone viral in a matter of days, with opinions both in favor, since young people can not being aware of the dangers that this type of consumption entails, as well as against it, since There are increasing impediments to having fun.