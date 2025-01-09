PODCAST | What has Trump missed in Greenland?





Greenland barely has 56,000 inhabitants despite being the largest island in the world. It has something that interests Donald Trump, who has launched one of those ideas that could be an idea or a geostrategic bet. He says Greenland should be part of the United States and does not rule out using force to keep it. Greenland belongs to Denmark, and has its own self-government. What is Donald Trump talking about?

We analyzed it with journalist Òscar Gelis, who collaborates with elDiario.es from Copenhagen, and with journalist Antònia Crespí, who writes for elDiario.es from Washington.

