For those who are not aware, next month a new edition of Tokyo Game Show will be held, in which relevant announcements will be made in relation to the video game industry, in fact, one of the companies that has already confirmed attendance is Xbox with their special event. And they are not the only ones, since through a Tweet, Square Enix has mentioned that they will have their own broadcast with a recap of what they will have in the booth at said event.

On Monday September 30th, This broadcast will take place at a time of 12:00 PM Central Mexico time, in which they will show previews of the upcoming games that are about to be released and some already available on the market. Therefore, there could be certain surprises such as versions of the remakes of Final Fantasy VII for Xboxor until the revelation of some remaster of Tactics or its most current version, War of the Lions.

Set your calendars for a very special #TGS2024 live stream on Monday (9/30) @ 11am PDT/7pm BST as we officially recap some of the panels that are planned on the show floor! https://t.co/iBiqzdFzefhttps://t.co/WuLl9OcY7h We’ll see you there! pic.twitter.com/KnLT16JwnO — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) September 12, 2024

Fans of Square Enix They are excited about what the Tokyo Game Show 2024, since the company has a lineup full of titles that have aroused a lot of expectation. One of the most anticipated moments is the possible presentation of a new trailer for Kingdom Hearts 4, which could offer a deeper look into the game’s story and mechanics, following the intriguing previous announcement. Additionally, fans are awaiting updates on Dragon Quest XIIthe next chapter in one of the most iconic RPG franchises, which could redefine the series with a darker tone and new gameplay mechanics.

On the other hand, there is a lot of expectation around the possible remasters or collections of the Final Fantasy classics of the era PS2 and PS3which would allow players to relive iconic titles on new platforms. Among the surprises, there is also speculation about a possible remaster of Final Fantasy Tactics Advance, a strategy game much loved by the community. These potential announcements ensure that the TGS 2024 It will be a key event for fans of Square Enix and its most beloved franchises.

You will be able to see the presentation on the official channels of Youtube and Twitch of the company.

Author’s note: I really wish they would announce Kingdom Hearts collections for Switch running natively, but I don’t know if it’s possible or if they’ll wait until the successor.