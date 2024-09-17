The Ford Ranger Pickup from 2025 it is available in the new version with engine PHEV plug-in hybrid. This new version will combine electric power with the versatility required for a work vehicle. This model, in addition to the technology of the rechargeable battery for electric driving, it also boasts the device Pro Power Onboard which turns it into a generator to power tools and accessories.

Ford Ranger Plug-in Hybrid Engine

Ford’s new Ranger PHEV pick-up combines an electric motor with a petrol engine 2.3-litre EcoBoost and a 10-speed automatic transmission. This system includes a 75 kW electric motor and one 11.8 kWh battery (usable), which together offer a pair of 690 Nm. With 279 HPthe PHEV variant delivers more power than the 3.0-litre Ranger V6 turbodiesel.

Ford Ranger Plug-in Hybrid charging

The Ranger PHEV features a new modular hybrid powertrain system that integrates the electric motor in clutch housingenabling hybrid driving.

Ford Ranger plug-in electric range

The battery, positioned between specially designed frame members, allows for an electric range of 45 km and can be recharged in less than four hours using a 16 amp single phase charger.

When driving the Ranger PHEV you can choose between different battery usage modes: EV Cars, EV Now, EV Later and EVCharge. Furthermore, the vehicle benefits from the regenerative braking and the additional torque of the electric motor, improving performance when towing, carrying heavy loads and in challenging off-road scenarios.

Despite the hybrid drive, the Ranger PHEV maintains the performance of the traditional Ranger: it can support a payload up to 1 ton and tow up to 3,500 kg. Furthermore, it benefits from the same off-road capabilities as the endothermic model, thanks to the system e-4WDto the dual-range transfer box and to the Rear differential lockensuring excellent performance even on the most challenging terrains.

Power generator

The Ranger Plug-in Hybrid is equipped with Pro Power Onboardwhich allows you to use the pick-up as if it were a power generatorto power high-consumption electrical instruments and equipment both in the worksite than outdoors.

Pro Power Onboard to power electrical equipment on the job site

This feature is activated by connecting the instruments to the power sockets present both in the loading platform and in the passenger compartment. As standard, the system offers 2.3 kW of powerbut there is an option available from 6.9 kW with two 15 amp sockets in the cargo area, each with 3.45 kWto support more powerful equipment.

Ford Ranger Plug-in Hybrid Special Edition Stormtrak

The special version Stormtrak of the Ranger PHEV features a unique design with 18-inch alloy wheels, honeycomb grille, fender vents and decals. It features Matrix LED headlights, Flexible Rack System, Pro Trailer Backup Assist and a 360 degree camera as standard.

Ford Ranger Plug-in Hybrid, Stormtrak special series

Colorways include the new Chill Grey And Agate Black. The luxurious interior offers a 10-speaker B&O audio system and premium materials. Like all Ford Pro vehicles, the Ranger PHEV includes a comprehensive package of services, rechargeintuitive software and flexible financing options.

Ford Ranger PHEV Photo

