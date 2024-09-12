After years of waiting, the series of Marvel vs. Capcom is back with a collection that includes seven classic titles that all fans of these companies cannot miss. Thus, a question arises that many want to know the answer to, and that is, The possibility of a new Marvel vs. Capcom has been put on the tablewith one producer in particular supporting this idea.

In a recent interview with Comicbook, Shuhei Matsumoto, producer of Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classicswas questioned about the possibility of seeing a new installment in the series. Although the executive could not give clear details, He mentioned that community support is very important. This is what he said:

“Who wouldn’t want to release a new installment in the series? At least our team and I have the desire to release one. While commercial success can be a factor, I personally believe it is merely temporary. I think the fans who continue to cheer us on and show their support for the series are more powerful. This is especially so because this is a project that Capcom cannot do alone.”

Unlike other properties, Marvel vs. Capcom depends, as its name indicates, on two companiesAlong with this, there must be guaranteed success. Marvel vs. Capcom Infinity In 2017, it did not perform as expected by companies, so they are surely waiting to have clear information on the sales of this collection to determine its future.

At the end of the day, it’s all about money, and if Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics manages to be a success, A new installment in the series is likely in the plans of these two companies.. On related topics, you can check out our review of this title here. You can also watch our gameplay of the collection here.

Author’s Note:

A new Marvel vs. Capcom would be amazing. Considering that Disney now has the rights to all of the comic book properties, it’s likely that a relationship between these two companies would be a lot easier to see becoming a reality.

Via: Comic book