Final Fantasy XVI wasn’t a huge success let’s face it, but it’s still the latest installment in one of the industry’s longest-running series, so it’s clear that it has some resonance regardless of sales. According to the usually very reliable insider NateDrake of the ResetEra forum, Naoki Yoshida’s Final Fantasy will be released not only on PC, but also on Xbox Series X and S, with Square Enix reportedly about to make the announcement soon . At Gamescom 2024 or Tokyo Game Show 2024? Who knows. Maybe they could choose to do it at another time.

A necessary conversion?

More specifically, NateDrake wrote, in response to a user complaining about the possible announcement of Forza Horizon 5 for PS5, asking for Final Fantasy XVI as compensation, that “Final Fantasy XVI on Xbox is going to happen. Just wait until Square announces it.”

Of course it is right to point out that for now There is no official confirmation on this matterso we are only talking about rumors. Nonetheless, it would be interesting to see the game, currently a PS5 console exclusive, finally arrive on Xbox. This would be yet another sign of the death of the concept of exclusivity on the traditional market (if not death, at least its clear reduction).

After all, Final Fantasy XVI must monetize somehow, since sales on PlayStation 5 seem to have not been exceptional, falling below the publisher’s estimates. The same thing happened with the recent Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, a sign that something must change in Square Enix’s policies, if it does not want to see one of its most prestigious brands sink.