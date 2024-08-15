Bayern will face Ulm in the first round of the DFB Pokal. The Bavarians are clear favourites and will field a star-studded eleven. Here is the possible line-up for the Germans in their first competitive match of the 2024/25 season:
BY: NEUER- The German goalkeeper has suffered a number of injuries in recent seasons that have kept him out of the limelight. However, he is back with the team, and his contribution is essential to the success of Kompany’s team.
LD: LAIMER – I arrived just a year ago, due to the need for a player who could be a regular in several positions.
DFC: DIER – Another of the signings from the winter transfer market. The team needed players in defence, and the former Tottenham player fit the profile that Tuchel was looking for at the time. With the ability to play in central midfield, which is his original position, he can contribute great things to the Bavarian team.
DFC: UPAMECANO – The French defender was one of the great promises of European football, and although he has not really stood out in recent seasons, his contribution is key for the team right now, especially due to the absences in the defensive zone of Kompany’s team, as well as the departure of De Ligt.
LI: DAVIES- One of the most versatile players out there, the Canadian player will be in charge of occupying this left-handed lane.
MC: GORETZKA – The German midfielder has a prodigious physique, which is why he is the muscle in Kompany’s midfield. With great range and the ability to cover a lot of ground, he is a key piece in the Bavarian team’s schemes.
MC: JOSHUA KIMMICH – The German midfielder is one of Bayern’s key players. With his vision and precise passing, Kimmich creates chances for his teammates. His leadership in midfield will be vital in leading the team to victory.
ED: GNABRY – The talented winger is always a puzzle for opposing defences. With great finesse and technical quality, he can be a difference-maker from three quarters of the pitch forward, which is why Bayern Munich will need him now more than ever to be able to create offensive plays.
MCO: MÜLLER – The legendary German striker could be in the starting line-up following recent reports of Coman’s possible departure. He is a player who always delivers, and although his technique is not the best compared to other players, his involvement is always maximum and he can contribute a lot to Kompany’s team.
EI: MUSIALA – The German talent par excellence. Most of the Bavarian team’s attacks go through him, and every time he touches the ball, you know that something different can happen. He must take a step forward in this decisive part of the season, so that his team can achieve the objectives set in the first months of the competition.
DC: HARRY KANE – It has not taken him long to adapt to the team, and he has made a huge contribution, not only with goals, making him one of the top scorers in European football, but also with his ability to link up and improve the Bavarian team’s attacking plays. Without a doubt, he is a key player for Kompany’s plans.
This is what Bayern Munich’s lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: New
Defenses: Laimer, Dier, De Ligt, Davies
Midfielders: Muller, Goretzka, Kimmich, Musiala, Gnabry
Front: Kane
