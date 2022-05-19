people’s faith in Square Enix little by little, because not long ago they sold their most important western properties in order to get hold of NFTan act of which they repented. However, the somewhat questionable decisions are still present, given that they are now confidently recommending a not very good game.

During the company’s investor earnings briefing, a company representative stated that they strongly recommend giving this failed video game of the game a try. 2021. This could be considered as a response to Yūji Nakaformer game director who has sued them for breaching certain clauses of the title’s release.

Square Enix confirmed it had a lawsuit case with Yuji Naka but declined to comment further. As for Balan Wonderworld, “it is a game that we recommend with confidence.” (from Q&A session earnings briefing) — Takashi Mochizuki (@6d6f636869) May 13, 2022

Specifically, they expelled Naka six months before the project saw the light of day, which is why it could not be finished in the most optimal way, even the co-creator of Sonic he thought it hadn’t been polished enough to make it to market. However, the company came out with a game that today is considered the most boring and simple.

The official launch made the public think that Naka I had done something similar to Keiji Inafune, playing on fans’ nostalgia to deliver a lackluster product that didn’t quite measure up to $60. Now everything is more divided in this field, since some think that Square Enix was right, others were wrong, and some others are in a more neutral position.

Remember that Balan Wonderworld Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Y pc.

Via: nintendowire