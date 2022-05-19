New health alert in Spain and Europe. The Ministry of Health has asked the autonomous communities to be attentive to possible outbreaks of monkeypox after finding 23 suspected cases in Madrid, all of them men who have had homosexual relationships. The National Center for Microbiology is analyzing samples to confirm that it is this disease. The Ministry of Health has already transferred the alert to all hospitals in the Region of Murcia although, at the moment, the Epidemiology Service has no record of suspicious cases.

The director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, said yesterday that “it is not likely that monkeypox will generate significant transmission, but it cannot be ruled out.” Thus, he insisted that they are working with all possible hypotheses.

The voice of alarm was given by the United Kingdom at the beginning of the week, when it reported two outbreaks with seven people affected. The first corresponds to a man who traveled to Nigeria and who, upon returning, infected two members of his family. The second, unrelated to the previous one and whose origin is still unknown, is that of an infected man who in turn infected three other men with whom he had close contact. Meanwhile, Portugal has confirmed five cases and maintains fifteen under investigation.

Almost all patients are men who have had relationships with other men



“We believe there may be community transmission of this disease and we especially urge gay and bisexual men to be vigilant for any unusual rashes or lesions and to contact a sexual health service without delay,” explains Susan Hopkins, consultant of the UK Health Security Agency (Ukhsa).

Monkeypox is a zoonotic (animal origin) viral infection with features similar to chickenpox and secondary syphilis, rare and commonly associated with travelers who have visited West Africa. It usually causes a mild illness that is spread by very close contact with fluids. Most patients recover in a few weeks, although 5% of cases can be complicated and lead to pneumonia or hepatitis, and even cause death.

The initial symptoms of monkeypox are similar to those of smallpox, although somewhat milder. They include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. A rash may appear, usually starting on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body, including the genitals.