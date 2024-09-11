Squad Busters and Transformers Collaboration Trailer It’s really fun and heralds a crossover that will thrill fans of both of these intellectual properties.

Starting next September 16th, Squadbusters x Transformers will see the arrival of the famous transforming robots in the roster of the Supercell title, with Optimus Prime and Arcee leading the way.

As seen in the trailer, the Squad Busters Barbarian is projected into the world of Transformers and finds himself in the middle of a clash between Autobots and Decepticonswith the latter gaining the upper hand and forcing Optimus Prime and Arcee to flee.

The Autobots’ race ends right through the dimensional rift used by the Barbarian, who leads them into the world of Squad Busters and adapts their appearance accordingly to the new reality.

They are not the only Transformers to be found there, however, judging by thehuge silhouette of Unicron that stands out on the horizon…