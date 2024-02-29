Paul Pogba is living the worst nightmare of his sporting career, after several years complicated by constant injuries and off-field controversies, the Frenchman He was banned for four years without playing football after failing an anti-doping test.

The French midfielder Juventus Turin He tested positive in an anti-doping test he was subjected to after the Serie A (First Division) match against Udinese on August 20.

Furthermore, the counteranalysis requested by the French midfielder of the Juventus Turin confirmed the presence of testosterone in the samples extracted in August, which put him in a delicate situation before justice.

After several months studying the case Pogbahe Italian Anti-Doping Court accepted the request of the Italian Prosecutor's Office and imposed a four-year sanction on the 30-year-old player.

The suspension comes after the world champion with France in the 2018 World Cup in Russia did not accept an agreement with the Prosecutor's Office and explained at the trial that he had 'ingested the substance accidentally'.

Juventus can fire Pogba

At the time when the start of the trial against Paul PogaJuventus took action on the matter and decided to considerably reduce his salary, while his case for a possible positive test for doping was being defined.

The Italian team stopped paying him the 8 million euros that the Frenchman earned per season and which made him one of the highest-paid players in Italy.

With the resolution in the Italian courts, Juventus has every right to terminate the contract of the Frenchman who in recent months was earning the minimum salary for a player in Italy: 2,000 euros per month.

Now, Paul Pogba He must appeal the decision of the Italian court before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) or the National Anti-Doping Court of Appeal (CNA), since said sanction could leave him on the brink of retirement.

