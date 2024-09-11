With the aim of ensuring that students in disadvantaged situations have access to education during the present school year 2024-2025the educational authority opened a new call for the Basic Education Scholarship Program.

From September 2 to September 30, 2024parents or guardians may request this support intended for Primary and secondary school students in public schools facing conditions of social vulnerability.

This program is designed for those students who, in addition to being in a vulnerable situation, meet the academic achievement requirements, thus ensuring that support is directed to those who show commitment to their education with a total of 7 thousand pesos distributed in ten payments of 700 pesos.

Attention elementary and high school students! Here’s how to receive the $7,000 scholarship

Requirements to be a beneficiary of the 7 thousand pesos scholarship

To access these scholarships, parents or guardians must register in the “Parents Online” portalit being essential to have Username and password to complete the procedure. If you do not have them, you must go to the corresponding school to request them.

Among the criteria that students must meet are:

➤ Not be receiving another educational scholarship at the same time

➤ Having passed all the subjects of the previous school year

➤ Not be repeaters of the grade they are currently studying

Attention elementary and high school students! Here’s how to receive the $7,000 scholarship

The Quintana Roo Education Secretariat calls on parents to carefully review the necessary requirements and documentation, available in the official announcement of the program. For those who require guidance or clarification regarding the School Scholarship Program, the SEQ has set up service centers in different municipalities of the state, operating from Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.