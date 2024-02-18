A new season opens

In the fascinating context of the Qatari Lusail circuit, where the second part of the 2024 pre-season tests will start tomorrow – two days of track activity which will be the last before the inaugural GP of the new season, also scheduled on the circuit located approximately 23 km from Doha – theAprilia has officially given the 'start' to its year.

In fact, today the new RS-GP 24 which will be given as a dowry to the two owners of the Noale company, Maverick Viñales And Aleix Espargarò. In addition to the Iberian pair, the official bike with this year's updates will also be available to the Portuguese Miguel Oliveira, standard bearer of the American Trackhouse team, Aprilia's new satellite team following the departure of RNF. During the current season, the new bike will also be supplied to Oliveira's garage partner, Raúl Fernández, the only one to start the championship with the RS-GP 23.

The words of Rivola and Albesiano

He also spoke on the sidelines of the presentation Massimo RivolaCEO of Aprilia, who did not hide the ambitions of the Italian company: “In recent years Aprilia Racing has undergone a constant growth process. First by becoming an official team, then by bringing four bikes to the track thanks to the satellite team. In 2024 we will raise the bar further, as Miguel Oliveira will start the season with an RS-GP in the same specification as the factory ones and Raùl will receive it later. An important effort for the racing department but also a sign of the evolution of this project, on all fronts. It hasn't been easy and the season promises to be even more challenging, at the same time I believe in the potential of our team. And I am proud of what we have demonstrated to date, both from a technical point of view and in terms of dedication and commitment. We want to be protagonists in MotoGP and we have all it takes to be able to do so: four top-level riders like Aleix, Maverick, Miguel and Raùl, a courageous racing department capable of innovating, that pinch of Italian pride which doesn't hurt in racing”.

On a technical level, regarding the innovations of the 'new' RS-GP, he provided some more details Roman Albesiantechnical director of Aprilia: “Our approach to the 2024 season could not ignore the good base built especially in the last two championships. The RS-GP is a mature project, faithful to the Aprilia philosophy, which we have tried to evolve in all aspects. The aerodynamic care is perhaps the most obvious one, we have introduced some certainly innovative concepts to improve the load and penetration characteristics. But every detail has been revisited, as is obligatory in a championship that has brought technological research to levels never seen before. Having three bikes with the same specification from the start of the championship will undoubtedly help speed up our growth process, we will have much more information available which we will then have to be good at analyzing and interpreting“.