Just under a month has passed since the announcement of SPYxANYA: Operation Memoriesthat’s it BANDAI NAMCO and the developer Groove Box Japan return to the spotlight to show the public the first official trailer of SPYxANYA: Operation Memoriesthe adventure game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch And PC dedicated to the famous anime and manga series.

As the title of the game suggests, this new adventure sees the little girl as the main star Anya Forger, commissioned by their school to create a photo album. How will he be able to accomplish this mission? To do this, all you need to do is attend school on class days and visit various locations on free days, and thus take your own photographs!

SPYxANYA: Operation Memories is coming out in Japan on December 21, 2023 in version Nintendo Switchwhile the releases PlayStation 5 And PlayStation 4 they will arrive later. The title already enjoys a Western announcement, with the release set for sometime in 2024 PS5, PS4, Switches And PC Street Steam.

Below you can enjoy the first cute trailer!

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Street Gematsu