The head of the elite Ghost unit, Colonel Roy Yosif Levy, was killed on October 7 in a battle with Palestinian Hamas militants in the southern Israeli community of Reim. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced this on Sunday, October 8.

“The IDF said he bravely led his team and was the first to go into battle at Kibbutz Reim to save citizens besieged in their homes,” the newspaper reported. Times of Israel message from the Israeli army.

According to her, about 10 Palestinian militants were killed during this battle.

A day earlier, on October 7, Israeli territory was subjected to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. In addition, militants invaded border areas in the south of the Jewish state. Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack. The Israeli side began to strike in response.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant announced the war unleashed by Palestinian militants and announced the start of Operation Iron Swords. On October 8, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that most of the Hamas militants who had penetrated beyond the Gaza Strip had been destroyed in Israel. Thus, the first stage of Operation Iron Swords was completed. On the same day, he announced that Israel was officially entering a “state of war.”

The Palestinians are trying to ensure that future borders between the two countries follow lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible swap of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.