Spies are on the rise. The Economist warned a few months ago, citing sources from the United Kingdom secret services, of Russian sabotage, infiltrations and manipulations in Europe. From time to time, the Chinese spies come out who infiltrated the entourage of the avid Prince Andrew before he was removed from the court. The journey of the Spanish-Russian Pablo González, imprisoned in Poland, exchanged in a prisoner exchange with the United States and greeted by Putin on the plane steps in Moscow, where he lives, is a clear example of this exciting underworld of espionage.

And there is the matter of intercepted mobile phones by the Israeli-made Pegasus spy software, which is still in court, among these hacked phones was that of the president and several government ministers.

If they spy on you you are someone, if they infiltrate you and monitor you you are a relevant country. The boiling of foreign intelligence agencies It is an indicator of power and might. For all these reasons, it would be interesting to create a new organization in Spain dedicated to marketing. pretending that they are spying on us as much or more than the great powers.

A new organization, another one, that would serve to place friends, create loyalties and attend to family commitments, since there are never enough positions for so many followers. Clientism is insatiableonce you give in you create unlimited expectations, and you have to respond to them… and salaries. The advisors are overwhelmed with themselves: there is no room for them anymore.

This organism fake It could also be of some use. Given the avalanche of infiltrated Russian and Chinese spies and the few professional resources to analyze them and, where appropriate, neutralize them, sand could implement an advertising disclosure service against foreign interference. With its mere existence the organism would already give something to talk about. It would force curious powers to increase their curiosity and in the worst case it would serve to distract them. This is very Chestertonso the manual could be a summary of The man who was Thursday.

This entity would serve to feed the global perception that Spain is the preferred object of these activities, which would increase the cache and the idea that, indeed, there is something to spy on and a lot to influence. In short, the global added value of the country brand would increase, which It would thus achieve the status of intermediate geostrategic powersomething that always escapes us.

Successive governments have pursued an erratic policy. After embracing NATO and the EU in times of Felipismo, Aznar inserted himself into the photo of the Azores with Bush Sr., Blair and Durao Barroso in 2003 to attack Iraq and its illusory weapons of mass destruction. Zapatero distinguished himself by not standing up to the United States flag and withdrawing Spanish troops from Iraq. Pedro Sánchez’s government is in all the photos, aligned with the USA and NATO in the face of the invasion of Ukraine, maintaining the North American bases of Morón and Rota and hosting the NATO summit in Madrid in 2022 on its 40th anniversary. It does not support Israel’s attack on Gaza, demands a state for Palestine and denies ports to ships carrying weapons for Israel. At least he called Trump to congratulate him. He did not support the EU’s tariffs on China and does not repudiate Maduro.

The marketing organization that is suggested – and that may already be operational – would have as its main mission to propagate the species of which Spain is a preferred target for spies, infiltrators, hackers, satellites and saboteurs of Russia, China and their peripheral regions, which could even be true: in that case it would be an advanced entity, a preventive deterrent factor. But Its main mission would be permanent propaganda or self-promotion: make a great country brand susceptible to great efforts from foreign powers. Spain, an interesting country.

In the Trump era Part Two faked corresponds to reality and you must have well-trained organizations and willing to pump out all kinds of official hoaxes, skills already well developed for internal consumption but little explored in foreign policy.

This organism it would be a semi open secretthat is, with the now standard modus operandi of leaks and logistical support from anonymous scientific committees: the same ones from the pandemic could be used.

The most logical thing, within the surreal delirium of the global military commercial geostrategy, is that The warnings and leaks from such an organization will end up getting the simple reality right.. In any case, they would serve to show the world’s intelligence agencies, including our own, that we are not sucking our fingers. Apart, of course, from placing trusted people and providing stealth coverage and support to friendly collaborators and intermediaries.